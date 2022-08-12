ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $24.88.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

