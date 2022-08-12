Adam Noyes Buys 2,744 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) SVP Adam Noyes purchased 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $15,119.44. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,904.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Potbelly Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Potbelly

Several research firms have recently commented on PBPB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

