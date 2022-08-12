Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 5,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $774.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.97 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

