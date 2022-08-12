Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATGE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 24,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,141. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

