Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ATGE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 24,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,141. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education
Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.