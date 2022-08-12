Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 282,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 103,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,007. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

