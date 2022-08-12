Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,261 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioNTech by 45.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,069,000 after purchasing an additional 96,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioNTech by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $391.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.62.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

