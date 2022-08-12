Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,483 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $264.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average is $243.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

