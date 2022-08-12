Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

