Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.61%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

