Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
