Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $310.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.