Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 661,125 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $20,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BWA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

