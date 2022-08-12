Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,224,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,488,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $31,987,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.18 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

