Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 39.2% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 1,374,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADYEY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,448.98) to €1,970.00 ($2,010.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.83.

Adyen Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $19.08 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Further Reading

