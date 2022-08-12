Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 2,005,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.