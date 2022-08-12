Aequim Alternative Investments LP Acquires 39,950 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $261.93. 12,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

