AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

