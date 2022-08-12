Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Affirm Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of AFRM stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.