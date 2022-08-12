AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.66 on Friday, reaching $541.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.58 and its 200-day moving average is $501.49. The stock has a market cap of $506.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

