AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. 55I LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

TROW stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $131.30. 25,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

