AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. 63,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

