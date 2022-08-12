AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 2,725 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $100.72. 1,373,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,685,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.