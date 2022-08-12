AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Shopify by 266.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 969,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,081,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

