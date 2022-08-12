AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Chewy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. 37,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.96 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

