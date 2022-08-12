AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

SYK traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.71. 23,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.