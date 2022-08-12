Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

