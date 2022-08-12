Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
About Aftermath Silver
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aftermath Silver (AAGFF)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.