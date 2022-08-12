Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$2.32 on Friday, hitting C$39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,783. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30. The stock has a market cap of C$742.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.62.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.7900003 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

