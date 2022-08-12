Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE A opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

