Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 1,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 378,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agora by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agora by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Agora

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.