Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

AGFAF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Agra Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Agra Ventures Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

