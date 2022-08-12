Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Down 48.3% in July

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AIMD opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Ainos has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 802.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

