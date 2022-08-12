Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT Lowered to €1.85 at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.5641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 49.65%.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

