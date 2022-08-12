AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BOS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.99. The company has a market cap of C$411.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

Insider Transactions at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

