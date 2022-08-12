Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Airgain Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,245. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Insider Activity at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

