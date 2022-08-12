Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 385.2% in July

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a growth of 385.2% from the July 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.3 days.

Aixtron Price Performance

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIXXF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

