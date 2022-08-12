Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
