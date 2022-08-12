Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.