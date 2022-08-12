Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Akerna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Akerna has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Get Akerna alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akerna

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Akerna worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Akerna

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.