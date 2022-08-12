Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,936 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.06 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

