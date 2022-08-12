Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

