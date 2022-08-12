Allen Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:WFC opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
