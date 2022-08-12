ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Holdings Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ALLETE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $72.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.82%.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.