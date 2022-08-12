Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 94,197 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 94,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,338,000. Chevron makes up approximately 2.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

