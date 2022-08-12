Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of LNT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

