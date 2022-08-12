Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in July

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,089,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Allianz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALIZY opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.06 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

