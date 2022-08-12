Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in July

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,089,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Allianz Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ALIZY opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.52.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.06 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
