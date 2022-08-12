Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $77,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.7 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.