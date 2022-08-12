Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 389.6% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 16.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,464,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

ALPA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

