Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 410.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 636,230 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up about 4.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 4.27% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $104,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.74. 17,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.94. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

