Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Down 0.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,170,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

