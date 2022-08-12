Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of TKNO opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

