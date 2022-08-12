Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 66,025 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 789.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 197,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.